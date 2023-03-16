Jaipur, March 16: A class 10 student ended his life by hanging himself in a rented room due to exam pressure in Rajasthan's Dholpur district while his landlord died of a heart attack after seeing the body hanging, police said Thursday.

The incident took place at Madhavanand colony in Dholpur where Pushpendra Rajput (17) lived as a tenant and studied in a private school, police said. He had returned from his village on Wednesday and committed suicide in the night, police said. Lucknow: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded by Mother for Getting Up Late in Morning and Not Studying.

One of the family members of the landlord, identified as Bahadur Singh (70), saw the body hanging in the room and screamed for help. When Singh saw the body hanging, his health suddenly deteriorated and he eventually collapsed, police said. Delhi Shocker: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself Due to Exam Pressure in Safdarjung.

"A suicide note has been recovered from the student's room. The landlord apparently died of a heart attack after seeing the body hanging in the room. Bodies have been kept at a hospital mortuary," Nihalganj Station House Officer Vijay Meena said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post mortem. A case has been registered under CrPc section , police added.