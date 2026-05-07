India News | MCD Intensifies Anti-mosquito Drive, Conducts 121.5 Lakh Household Visits Across Delhi in April Campaign

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its efforts to curb mosquito-borne diseases, carrying out large-scale surveillance and preventive measures across the capital.

According to the release issued by MCD, around 4,100 MTS employees from the Public Health Department conducted 121.5 lakh household visits between April 1 and April 30 to inspect potential mosquito breeding sites. During this period, anti-mosquito insecticide was sprayed in 79,298 homes, while larvivorous fish were released at 231 identified locations.

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The Public Health Department is spraying anti-larval medication in drains, water bodies, and similar areas on a weekly basis.

MCD's Public Health Department is conducting special inspection drives at potential mosquito breeding sites, including Maalkhanas, construction sites, schools, residential colonies, water bodies, drains, etc., and to date, 8 such special campaigns have been carried out.

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Acting under the provisions of the DMC Act, 1957, and the Malaria and Vector-Borne Diseases Bye-laws the Public Health Department has issued 16,261 legal notices and imposed 856 challans in instances where mosquito breeding was detected.

MCD's Public Health Department is conducting various public awareness campaigns to aid in the prevention of mosquito breeding.

The Public Health Department has organised 3,582 RWA meetings and 1,392 rallies. Additionally, the department has affixed 7,002 stickers and displayed 1,792 banners. WhatsApp groups are being operated in every ward to address complaints regarding mosquito breeding.

The Public Health Department is organising inter-departmental coordination meetings to prevent mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya. A meeting of Malaria Supervisors was held on February 20 to discuss malaria eradication efforts, followed by a technical meeting of entomologists on February 26.

The release stated that the Public Health Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi possesses an ample stock of anti-mosquito and anti-larval agents such as MLO, Temephos granules, Bifenthrin, Diflubenzuron, etc., to combat mosquito breeding.

The Public Health Department has appealed to citizens not to allow water to stagnate in their surroundings. Mosquito-borne diseases spread primarily due to mosquito breeding in waterlogged areas. According to the Public Health Department, 30 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in April this year, the highest amount of rainfall witnessed in the month of April over the last 18 years.

In contrast, only 0.7 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in April 2025. The above-average rainfall in April 2026 occurred in short, intermittent spells and has created conditions highly conducive to mosquito breeding.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi appeals to citizens to contribute towards the campaign against mosquito-borne diseases and advises citizens to keep open water containers covered and ensure that water tanks are securely closed and drain & clean water coolers at least once a week. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)