New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday showcased 3,024 EWS flats at Kalkaji as the centrepiece of 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan' scheme of the Modi government, arranging visits of busloads of slum dwellers of the city, a day before campaigning for the MCD polls ends.

Party's national vice president and Delhi BJP incharge Baijayant Jay Panda said at Kalkaji, that the Modi government has been relentlessly engaged in serving the needy people and fulfil its promises with them.

"The Kejriwal government in Delhi, on the other hand, has been indulging in spreading misinformation and making false promises for the last eight years," he charged citing air pollution, dirty water in the Yamuna and poor water supply in the city.

Several senior BJP leaders including national secretary Sunil Deodhar and Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta were also present during the slum dwellers' visit to the Kalkaji economically weaker sections (EWS) flats recently handed over to the beneficiaries by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi BJP secretary and incharge of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) cell of the party Neeraj Tiwari said more than 10,000 slum dwellers from across the city visited the "good quality flats" being provided to them by the Modi government.

Last Sunday also, the BJP had arranged a similar visit of slum dwellers from 50 Assembly constituencies to the Kalkaji EWS flats, he said.

Deodhar said Delhi BJP has already promised to provide two lakh flats to slum dwellers in its Sankalp Patra for MCD polls.

The elections for 250 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4. Campaigning for the elections will be over by Friday evening.

Results will be announced after counting of polled votes on December 7.

