New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) All sanitation workers will be paid salaries on time and jobs of contractual workers will be regularised if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), senior party leader Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

Holding street corner meetings in Gokalpur, Rohtas Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Dilshad Colony and Shahdara, the deputy chief minister said his party will focus on making Delhi "the cleanest and the most beautiful city".

"People must be aware that if corporators from the BJP or the Congress are elected, they will spend their tenure fighting. To pace up development work, AAP councillors must be voted to power," Sisodia said.

He claimed that the BJP in MCD failed to clean Delhi's garbage and turned the city into a dumpyard instead.

"It (BJP) failed to fulfil its core responsibility. The public now has expectations from Arvind Kejriwal...they believe he will help get rid of the BJP and the garbage," the deputy chief minister said.

The AAP's 10 guarantees for the December 4 elections announced earlier this month include a promise to clear the three landfill sites at Ghazipur, Bhalaswa and Okhla.

Sisodia also alleged that a school run by the MCD in Gokalpur had been neglected and it is surrounded by a garbage mound.

"The BJP has problems with the education of poor children, which is why they did not get the schools of MCD repaired. In Gokalpuri ward, they have made a dumping yard outside a school wall," he said.

The senior leader said Delhiites had only one demand from the government and that was to keep the city clean.

"This time the public will not elect the BJP, which focuses on emptying the pockets of common people. They will choose the AAP government, which will make Delhi clean. Arvind Kejriwal has a blueprint to make the city beautiful and the public knows that he always fulfils his promises," Sisodia said.

