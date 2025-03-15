Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 15 (ANI): In a significant development, to boost investment promotion in the Northeast region, the Ministry of Development of the North East Region has formed a high-level task force, with Tripura Chief Minister Prof Manik Saha as the Convener, according to the Chief Minister Office (CMO) statement.

During the 72nd Plenary of North Eastern Council held on 21st December 2024 at Agartala, Tripura, it was decided to constitute a High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion in NER involving CMs of North Eastern States.

In a significant development, to boost the investment promotion in North East Region, the Ministry of Development of North East region has formed a high-level Task Force making Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Manik Saha as the Convener, according to the Chief Minister Office.

It was decided to constitute a High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion in NER involving CMs of North Eastern States.

"Accordingly, it has been decided to constitute a High-Level Task Force in which Saha appointed as Convener, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of MDoNER, Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland and Prem Singh Tamang Chief Minister of Sikkim appointed as Members of the Task Force, said the statement.

"The task Force will submit its reports to NEC in six months as per the Terms of Reference of the Task Force, which, inter alia, includes, "Assessing the existing investment ecosystem, including policies, incentives, and infrastructure in NER. Develop a strategic roadmap to position NER as a preferred investment destination for priority sectors such as agriculture, tourism, logistics, IT, and renewable energy," the notification of MDoNER said.

The mandate of the Task Force is to highlight high-potential sectors and regions within NER to create focused investment clusters for the promotion of sectoral hubs such as agro-processing zones, tourism circuits, IT parks, renewable energy corridors etc. Develop strategies to attract both domestic and international investments in the priority sectors, with emphasis on public-private partnerships (PPPs).

The task force will recommend policy reforms to streamline approvals, enhance ease of doing business, and address investor concerns. (ANI)

