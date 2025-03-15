Kushinagar, March 15: A youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Saturday. Sadar Kushinagar Circle Officer Abhishek Pratap Singh said the girl was on her way to a nearby shop around 6:30 pm on Friday when Vinay Chaurasiya lured her by offering sweets. He took her to a secluded area and raped her, Singh said, adding that after learning about the incident, the girl's family moved to police and filed a complaint. Madni Masjid Demolition: Supreme Court Issues Show-Cause Notice Against UP Government Officials for Demolishing Portion of Kushinagar Mosque, Halts Further Action.

On Saturday, the youth was arrested and an FIR registered at Kubersthan police station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.