New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A medical store owner was arrested in connection with the sale and purchase of illegal narcotics in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar, officials said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Yashvant (26), a resident of Nangloi, they said.

Police have recovered 50 bottles of Codeine, 3,660 capsules of Tramadol and 2,950 tablets of Alprazolam from the medical store.

On Thursday, working on the secret information, a joint team conducted a raid at the medical store in Nilothi Extension, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh said.

Yashvant told police that his firm holds drugs licences valid up to October 18, 2027. When he was asked to produce a stock register, sale purchase records and schedule H1 drugs register, he failed to produce them saying that he was not maintaining it, he said.

On thorough search of the premises, the raiding found the narcotics and seized them, he added.

A case was registered and accused Yashvant was arrested, the DCP said.

