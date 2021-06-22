Chandigarh, June 22 (PTI) After a drop in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, Punjab's Medical Education and Research Minister O P Soni on Tuesday said that physical classes for various streams in medicines in the state would resume from June 28.

Soni said this decision has been taken after a comprehensive deliberation with concerned stakeholders and health experts.

The physical classes had earlier been suspended due to the surge in the Covid pandemic.

The classes of various stream in medicines that would start include those of Bachelor of Medicines and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS).

In an official statement, Soni said that RT-PCR negative report or anti-Covid vaccination certificate (even one dose) has been made mandatory for students to join classes.

The department has also issued orders to commence routine work in all nursing schools and colleges, he said.

Punjab had on Monday registered 340 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally to 5,92,658, while 24 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,854, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases stood at 6,477.

