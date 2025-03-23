Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): The Meerut murder case has taken a chilling turn with the postmortem report of Saurabh Rajput, a Merchant Navy officer, revealing gruesome details.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Meerut, Antriksh Jain, Rajput's body was found with multiple stab wounds, including three on the left side, and cut marks on the neck and wrist. The most disturbing aspect is that both the wrist and neck were severed from the body.

Also Read | RSS Wades Into Aurangzeb Tomb Controversy, Says 'Mughal Ruler Doesn't Fit Indian Ethos, Distorted Narrative Has To Be Fought'.

"In the postmortem report, the reason was stated as haemorrhage shock and that the left side was stabbed three times with a knife, there were cut marks on the neck and wrist and both the wrist and the neck were separated from the body...," said Jain.

The police investigation is ongoing, with all evidence collected and statements recorded from around 10 to 12 people directly linked to the case. The accused, reportedly Rajput's wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla, allegedly stabbed Rajput multiple times in the chest before dismembering his body and hiding it in cement-filled drums.

Also Read | Sudden Death in Ashoknagar: Veterinary Doctor and Yoga Enthusiast Dies of 'Heart Attack' in Madhya Pradesh While Driving.

"The investigation is going on. We have collected all evidence. We have recorded the statements of all the people connected to this case, from where the girl bought the drum, the medical shop from where she bought the medicine... Statements of around 10 to 12 people have been recorded who have a direct link to this," said ASP Meerut.

The police are now waiting for evidence from Himachal Pradesh to reconstruct the crime scene and take remand of the accused. As the investigation progresses, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Saurabh Rajput's tragic death.

"As soon as our team brings evidence from Himachal Pradesh, we will also get the scene reconstructed and take remand of the accused," said Jain.

In a recent development, Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said that the accused, Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla, who allegedly killed Saurabh Rajput and sealed his body parts in a drum filled with cement, are facing a drug withdrawal system and are being treated through de-addiction centres and counselling in jail.

Muskan and Sahil allegedly killed her husband Saurabh Rajput, dismembered his body, and sealed the body parts in a drum filled with cement in Uttar Pradesh's Indiranagar.

It was found in the investigation that both of the accused were drug addicts."It was found that they were drug addicts...There were withdrawal symptoms, they couldn't have been accused of drugs in jail. They are being given medicines for withdrawal symptoms. They are being treated through de-addiction centres and counselling is being given to them; they are also being sent for Yoga and meditation," Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma told ANI.

Jail Superintendent Sharma said that both were lodged in separate barracks and there was no contact between them inside the jail. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)