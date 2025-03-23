Sahil Shukla and Muskan Rastogi, who were arrested for the brutal murder of Saurabh Rajput, have been found to be drug addicts during an investigation at Meerut Jail. Both are currently undergoing treatment at the jail’s de-addiction centre. The duo was arrested for killing Saurabh Rajput and dismembering his body into 15 pieces. As legal proceedings continue, Muskan faces an additional challenge as her family has refused to fight her case. Following this, she has requested the jail administration to arrange a government-appointed lawyer for her defence. Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: ‘Head Severed, Hands Cut Off, Legs Bent Back’, Reveals Autopsy Report.

Sahil Shukla, Muskan Rastogi Found Drug Addicts in Jail

मेरठ जेल में हुई जांच में साहिल शुक्ला और मुस्कान रस्तौगी नशे के आदी पाए गए हैं। दोनों फिलहाल जेल के नशा मुक्ति केंद्र में इलाज ले रहे हैं। इधर, मुस्कान के परिजनों ने उसका केस लड़ने से मना कर दिया है। मुस्कान ने जेल प्रशासन से रिक्वेस्ट किया है कि उसको सरकारी वकील दिलाया जाए। pic.twitter.com/aodRAx8mOu — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)