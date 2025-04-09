Muskan Rastogi Is Pregnant: Jail Health Checkup Confirms Pregnancy of Woman Who Murdered Husband in Meerut With Lover’s Help

Muskan Rastogi, accused of murdering her husband in Meerut, was found pregnant during a routine jail health check. Authorities confirmed a preliminary positive test; an ultrasound will determine the pregnancy stage.

News Team Latestly| Apr 09, 2025 10:07 AM IST
Muskan Rastogi Is Pregnant: Jail Health Checkup Confirms Pregnancy of Woman Who Murdered Husband in Meerut With Lover’s Help
Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla (Photo Credits: @pranavmahajan)

Meerut, April 9: Muskan Rastogi, the prime accused in the gruesome murder of her husband, has been found pregnant while in judicial custody, according to jail authorities. The revelation came during a routine health check-up of female inmates at Meerut jail on Monday.

Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma confirmed receiving verbal communication about Muskan’s pregnancy, although the official medical report is still awaited. “Pregnancy tests are standard for all female inmates upon entry. Muskan’s test was part of this regular screening,” Sharma said. Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi, Accused of Killing Her Husband With Lover Sahil Shukla, Is Pregnant, Say Officials.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ashok Kataria stated that Muskan's preliminary test for pregnancy returned positive. A follow-up ultrasound will soon be conducted to determine the stage and health status of the pregnancy. Meerut Murder Case: If Child Is Saurabh Rajput’s, Will Adopt and Raise, Says Brother After Muskan Rastogi Found Pregnant in Jail During Medical Checkup.

Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil, are accused of murdering her husband, Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, on March 4 at his home in Indiranagar, Meerut. According to investigators, the couple allegedly drugged Rajput before fatally stabbing him. The case took a gruesome turn when police discovered Rajput’s dismembered body hidden in a blue drum filled with cement, with his head and hands severed. Authorities believe the murder was premeditated, with Muskan reportedly plotting it since November 2023. Both accused are currently in judicial custody. As part of their rehabilitation, Muskan has been assigned sewing duties in jail, while Sahil is working in agricultural services. Both are also undergoing treatment at a drug de-addiction center.

