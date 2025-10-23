Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal has agreed to hold the meeting of Urban Development Ministers of South Indian States in Bengaluru on October 30.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence and at Bannerghatta Road, he said, "Union Minister for Urban Development is participating in the meeting and we will submit our memorandum on Bengaluru development. We have already submitted our appeals to Union ministers and the PM several times in the past."

Giving out details of areas that may be included in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), he said that the committee headed by Lokayukta Justice BS Patil is preparing a report.

He said, "I have inspected areas which are likely to be added to GBA in the future. I have called for a meeting of officials to discuss this on Friday. A Committee under the leadership of BS Patil is preparing a report on this."

"We will hold meetings with IT-BT companies after winding up the Walk with Bengaluru programme this weekend. We will hold the company meetings in the KR Pura and Mahadevapura constituencies. There are about 25 lakh people on the periphery of GBA currently, and we will need to include them in GBA. We will need to ensure adequate developmental work in these areas. I visited these areas as I wanted to get a first-hand idea," the Dy CM added.

When asked about the deadline for pothole filling approaching, he said, "The officials have been given responsibilities and they are doing their job. In some places, we are asphalting entire stretches of roads. Rains are affecting the schedule."

Meanwhile, he refused to comment when asked about no disciplinary action against Yathindra Siddaramaiah and other MLAs for their statements, sparking speculation about a potential leadership change in the state Congress government.

He said, "I will not comment on this now. I will respond to it at an appropriate time."

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, stated that his father is in the "final phase of his political career" and should mentor Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

MLC Yathindra said that his father, Siddaramaiah, will not contest the 2028 elections.

Addressing the SIT's report that 6000 votes were rigged in the Aland assembly constituency, he said, "There is no doubt about it. Officials had complained at that time itself. Law will take its own course." (ANI)

