Jaipur, October 23: A shocking incident has come to light from Rajasthan, where a man allegedly killed his elder brother with an axe following a dispute over their father's funeral expenses. The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday night, October 22, in Barmer's Navatla village under the Beejarad police station limits. Police officials said that the incident took place when Ganesh Ram (35) and his younger brother Kishna Ram (30) had a heated argument over the money spent on their father's last rites.

Man Attacks Elder Brother With Axe in Rajasthan's Barmer

Speaking about the incident, SHO Magaram said that when the argument escalated, Kishna Ram allegedly attacked his elder brother, Ganesh Ram, with an axe and struck him on the back of his head, reports PTI. The blow was so severe that Ganesh Ram died on the spot. After the axe attack, Kishna Ram fled the crime scene. Later, cops arrived at the spot and sent the deceased's body for an autopsy. Rajasthan Shocker: Retired BSF Soldier Shoots His Brother-in-Law to Death, Dies by Suicide Over Marital Dispute in Nagaur District.

Amid this, the forensic teams arrived at the crime scene to collect evidence. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that Ganesh, who was a farmer, lived with his younger brother and elderly mother. They also learnt that Ganesh's wife died in 2019, and the couple did not have any children. Meanwhile, the police have deployed multiple teams to trace and arrest the accused, who is at large.

Man Mows Down Younger Brother in Jharkhand After Dispute Over EMIs

In a similar incident, which took place in Jharkhand, a man mowed down his younger brother with a truck after a dispute over loan installment payments. The alleged incident took place on Sunday, October 19, in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district. Cops said that the incident occurred around noon when the accused, Sanjeet Jaiswal (42), allegedly drove a truck over his younger brother, Bittu (35). Rajasthan Shocker: Man Suspects Wife of ‘Talking to Spirits’ Through Phone, Axes Her to Death in Barmer; Arrested.

At the time of the accident, Bittu was washing his motorcycle near a roadside eatery on Chaudharidih Main Road. After the incident, Sanjeet fled the spot and left his truck behind. "Preliminary investigation suggest that the two brothers had an ongoing dispute over payment of EMIs for a truck purchased in Bittu’s name," Sandip Krishna, officer-in-charge of Devipur police station, said.

