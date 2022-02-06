Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Asia's biggest plant has been established in Madhya Pradesh's Indore to produce bio-CNG from domestic waste generated every day in the city, informed Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Pratibha Pal said on Saturday.

According to the Pratibha Pal, the plant will produce 18,000 kilograms of bio-CNG, which will be used to power IMC's transport buses, as well as a large quantity of compost.

Pratibha said, "About 1100 tonnes of garbage is generated every day, out of which about 600 tonnes of household wet waste is generated. By using this wet waste, we have set up a Bio CNG plant on a Public-Private Partnership model with a capacity of 550 MT which will generate 18,000 kg of Bio CNG per day as well as 100 tonnes of compost from the remaining waste."

According to the Municipality Commissioner, the company that manufactures it, Indo Enviro Solution Limited has been given land. "The company would produce half the CNG and will give us cheaper than the market price of Rs 5 per kg so that 250 city buses can be run. As well as the company will also pay a premium of Rs 2.5 crore to the Municipal Corporation annually," informed Pal.

Nitish Tripathi of plant head of Ever Enviro Resource Management said, "This is India's first project, where the domestic organic waste would make more than 17000 kg of bio-CNG."

He informed that the trial run had been initiated in which 1500 kg of bio-CNG is being made. "Soon the whole plant will start functioning. Half of the CNG will be given to Indore Municipal Corporation at cheaper rates, the rest we will sell in the market," added Tripathi.

Tripathi further added that vehicles from 90 wards of the city collect the garbage and transfer it to 11 stations from where it is brought to the trenching ground plant where the waste is sorted and separated.

"The pure material is separated from the slurry wastes. Then the processing is done to make biogas, bio-CNG is prepared in a process of 20 to 25 days," he added.

Tripathi said that a filling station has been built for ready CNG from where city buses of the Municipal Corporation can fill CNG. (ANI)

