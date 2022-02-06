Samba, February 6: A total of three intruders were killed at the international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday.

The BSF also recovered 36 kgs of drugs from them. Search is underway. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Minaret of Shrine Chrar-E-Sharief Tilted in Budgam After Quake Jolts Union Territory.

Further details are awaited.

