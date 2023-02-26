Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 26 (ANI): Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized Indian and Bangladesh currencies in two different operations from East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya, officials said on Saturday.

After thwarting two smuggling bids, BSF recovered 18 lakh, Bangladesh Taka and over Rs 3.12 lakh from the border areas on Friday.

"In the area of Nayabazar, deployed troops of 04 Bn BSF Meghalaya noticed suspicious movements on both sides of the border fence. On searching the area, BSF recovered a bag containing 18 Lakh Bangladesh Taka. In a similar incident troops of 110 Bn BSF in Ryngku area East Khasi Hills also foiled a misadventure of miscreants on the border and impounded Indian currency Rs 3.12 Lakh," BSF said in a statement.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier this month, BSF confiscated fake Indian currency notes with face value of Rs 55,000 from the International Border of East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya.

"BSF troops of 172 Bn BSF detected some suspicious movement of miscreants from Bangladesh to India," the BSF said, adding that upon intercepting, they fled the spot.

Following this, a search operation was conducted by the security personnel, and a bag containing 105 fake Indian currency notes in the denomination of Rs 500 was recovered, the BSF officials said.

Officials added that the fake notes were of very low grade, probably locally printed in Bangladesh.

Its worth mentioning here that the state Assembly polls for 59 out of 60 constituencies in Meghalaya will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will be held on March 2. (ANI)

