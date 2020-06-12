India News | Meghalaya Cabinet Rules out Hike in Taxi & Autorickshaw Fares

Shillong, Jun 12 (PTI) The Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday ruled out any hike in taxi and autorickshaw fares but approved an increase in rates for state carriages, minibuses and maxi cabs, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

"Rate for taxis and autorickshaws are still okay and reasonable as their rates were revised in January 2020. The question of enhancement does not arise," Tynsong told journalists here.

Also Read | Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

He said the rates for taxis approved in January are Rs 26 per km and Rs 13 for additional km thereafter while for autorickshaws it is Rs 14 per km and Rs 6 for every additional km thereafter.

The Meghalaya cabinet which met on Friday has, however, approved a proposal put forth by the Transport department for hike in rates of state carriages, minibuses and 7-12 seater maxi cabs, he said.

Also Read | 'Dead Bodies Dragged': West Bengal Governor J Dhankhar Calls For Probe Into Video, Says Home Secretary Admitted to Violation of Protocol.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has approved a hike of Rs 1.05 per passenger per km to Rs 1.8 per passenger per km, Tynsong said.

He said the approved rate for 7-12 seaters maxi cabs/sumos in the state has been hiked from Rs 1.5 per head per km to Rs 3.6 per head per km in the state with immediate effect.

The cabinet has also approved a proposal from the Sports and Youth Affairs department seeking handing over 64.34 acre of land at New Shillong Township for preparation of 39th National Games.

"The cabinet has approved a proposal brought in by Sports and Youth Affairs department relating to taking possession of 64.34 acre of land at Umsawli NST Mawdiangdiang for preparation of 39th National Games," he said.

He said, "Sports and Youth Affairs department had sought approval for immediate possession of the said land and the land will be transferred to the department concerned from the possession of the Urban Affairs department."

Tynsong said the state cabinet has also approved the Motor Accident Tribunal Procedure and these procedures are consequences to the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court directive to all states in the country.

The state government has also approved the proposal to adopt the 'Swiss challenge method of procurement' in the state, Tynsong said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)