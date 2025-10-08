New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three Postal Department officials, including the Assistant Branch Postmaster, Williamnagar, East Garo Hills, Meghalaya, the Sub-Division Inspector, Williamnagar, East Garo Hills, Meghalaya and the Postman, Rongjeng Sub-Post Office, in a bribery case.

CBI registered the instant case on October 4 against the three accused based on a complaint received from Gram Dak Sevak, Block Post Master, Rongjeng Sub-Office, East Garo Hills, Meghalaya, that the accused demanded undue advantage/bribe (02 months' salary of the complainant) from the complainant for releasing his salary, which the Postal Department withheld for the last 10 months.

Also Read | 'Footpaths, Helmets, Vehicle Headlights': Supreme Court Issues Comprehensive Directions on Road Safety and Pedestrian Deaths Across Country.

After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 30,000 and directed the complainant to pay the demanded bribe amount after disbursal of his salary.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Assistant Branch Post Master, Williamnagar, red-handed while he was accepting the demanded bribe amount of Rs. 30,000 from the complainant and subsequently arrested him.

Also Read | Y Puran Kumar Suicide Case: Haryana's Inspector General Shoots Self to Death in Chandigarh; 'Will' and 'Final Note' Recovered (Watch Videos).

Later, the co-accused, a sub-division inspector and a postman, were also arrested in Shillong (Meghalaya) and Ambassa in District Dhalai (Tripura), respectively, on October 7.

CBI conducted searches at the office and residential premises of the accused at Williamnagar, East Garo Hills, Meghalaya, and Upanagar Village in Ambassa District of Tripura, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, and also seized Rs 2,30,000 in cash from the residence of the accused postman situated at Upanagar Village in Dhalai District of Tripura.

Arrested accused persons will be produced before the competent court.

Further investigation is still in progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)