Ri Bhoi (Meghalaya) [India], March 6 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has laid the foundation stone for the construction of an artificial football turf at Umbuda Football Ground in Ri-Bhoi district.

The infrastructure is being created at an estimated cost of Rs 10.93 crore.

Addressing the gathering on Tuesday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that youngsters can excel in sports and bring medals and laurels to the state if only opportunities are provided.

"This is the commitment of the government that we will continue to invest in sports and sports infrastructure," he said.

He informed that a project worth Rs 700 crore is currently being implemented for the creation of different sports infrastructure in the state, and close to Rs 400 crore is being sanctioned in the next financial years for the implementation of sports infrastructure.

He further said that the government has budgeted Rs 2,800 crore for the youth budget. The Chief Minister said that this includes sports, music, culture and entrepreneurship, which are aimed at tapping the potential of the youth.

"It is not just in sports, music, entrepreneurship or culture and things that you are passionate about, but even in social sectors like education and health, the government is very focused on ensuring that we provide the best possible services that we can," he added.

Talking about inclusive development, the Chief Minister said that if the state has to develop, it cannot be restricted to Shillong, Tura and Jowai, but every village and constituency in the State has to move forward.

"Around 20 artificial turf playgrounds are coming up in rural areas of the state, including several track and field stadiums," he added.

He also announced that Ri-Bhoi district will soon have a track and field stadium. He also said that the Mother and Child Hospital and District Medical Health Office in Ri-Bhoi will be functional within April and the Trauma Centre, which is currently temporarily housing the District Medical Health Office, will function as a trauma centre.

He also said that road connectivity in the district is being improved and that the Nongpoh-Sonapur road is in the second phase of the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project.

"We will ensure that we are able to start this at the earliest," he said.

The Chief Minister also informed that an amount of Rs. 75 crore is sanctioned for the 132 KV grid connectivity in Nongpoh.

"This power grid will stabilise the overall power supply in Nongpoh and the surrounding areas," he said.

He further said that the government will continue to ensure the overall development of infrastructure and services is taken further in Ri-Bhoi.

The Chief Minister also said that Ri-Bhoi is an aspirational district at the centre, and all important schemes of the Government of India are getting importance and a push in the district.

"The state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all the implementation takes place as per the mandate of the government of India," he said, adding that Ri-Bhoi is very uniquely geographically located and there are huge opportunities for the people.

"This is something that the district and the people of this area should be proud of and happy about," he said.

He further said that a full economic zone with large-scale investments in industrial as well as educational zones is in the pipeline for the district.

He concluded by urging the youth to take advantage of the different infrastructures that the government is creating.

"Remember that all of you have a talent and have been blessed with wisdom and knowledge. Do not waste your talent and the gifts that God has given you by going into the wrong path," he urged the youth who had gathered for the occasion. (ANI)

