Mumbai, March 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a metro train between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade in Kolkata on March 6, marking the opening of India's first under-river metro tunnel. Meanwhile, on March 5, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches across seven states in the Bengaluru Prison Radicalisation case. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for development projects in Sangareddy and dedicated Hyderabad’s Civil Aviation Research Organisation Centre to the nation.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the MLC elections, and former Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia and others joined the BJP in Gandhinagar. The Bombay High Court acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and five others in a 2014 Maoists link case. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah received threatening mail. PM Modi inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Chandikhole, Odisha.

Moving to International news, Shehbaz Sharif took over as Pakistan's 24th prime minister, with congratulations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, in the US, a small plane crashed in West Nashville, Tennessee, resulting in several fatalities. The jet took off from John Tune Airport before crashing behind the Nashville West Shopping Centre.

In the realm of technology, former senior executives of Twitter filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk and X Corp, claiming unpaid severance payments totalling over USD 128 million. The lawsuit alleges that they were fired without reason on the day Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter. Additionally, social media platforms Facebook and Instagram experienced widespread outages, prompting users to flock to X, formerly Twitter, for updates. Similarly, YouTube faced disruptions, with users reporting errors while loading the homepage. The outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed complaints peaking around 9 pm on Tuesday, March 5.

