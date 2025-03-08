Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a combat training exercise at Umiam Lake in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Saturday.

The exercise showcased multiple aircraft, helicopters, para jumpers, and specialized operations to enhance interoperability with the Indian Army Special Forces and the Navy.

The training exercise included Combat Rubberised Raiding Craft drops, para jumps, and helocasting (jumping from an aircraft into water) using An-32 and C-130 aircraft.

The exercises were witnessed by National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets in Shillong, who observed the operations firsthand.

Sharing details of the training on X, the IAF wrote, "IAF executed combat operations training at Umiam Lake, Shillong, featuring Combat Rubberised Raiding Craft drops, para jumps, and helocasting from An-32, C-130 aircraft, and Mi-17 helicopters."

"These missions enhance interoperability with Indian Army Special Forces and were witnessed and admired by NCC cadets in Shillong," added the IAF.

