Jammu, Jul 31 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday visited the bereaved family of a youth who was allegedly killed in a cross-firing incident when police were chasing suspected peddlers in Jammu city and said that accountability and the rule of law must prevail.

Parvez Ahmed (21), a Gujjar youth hailing from the Nikki Tawi area of Jammu, was allegedly killed in crossfire when the police claimed that they were chasing drug peddlers in the Satwari area on Thursday. His killing has sparked protests by the community, with his family accusing the police of murdering an "innocent" man in a "staged" encounter.

Mufti called for a time-bound and impartial probe into the incident and said that such "extra-judicial killings" have no place in a democratic society.

The former chief minister, who arrived here from the summer capital Srinagar, went to the house of the deceased youth to express her condolences and share the family's grief.

The PDP president, who was accompanied by several party leaders, met the family and assured them of justice.

"PDP president Mehbooba Mufti visited the family of Parvez Ahmed in Nikki Tawi, who fell victim to a staged encounter," a party spokesperson said.

Extending her condolences, she assured them of full support in their pursuit of justice.

"Such extra-judicial killings have no place in a democratic society. Accountability and the rule of law must prevail," she said.

On July 28, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah visited the bereaved family of Parvez Ahmed and assured them of justice.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who visited the deceased youth's house on July 27, called for an impartial inquiry into the incident.

NC leader Javed Rana met the family on Saturday. On July 29, former BJP president Ravinder Raina also visited the family and assured them of justice.

On July 25, the administration ordered a magisterial probe and registered an FIR into the killing of the tribal youth in crossfire. The police have suspended two cops and ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

