New Delhi, July 31: The central government has officially confirmed the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), a crucial development for over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners eagerly awaiting salary and pension revisions. In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session, the Ministry of Finance shed light on the status and timeline of the commission’s constitution.

Responding to MP Sagarika Ghosh’s query on the delay in appointing panel members and the chairman, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary clarified that such appointments will be made only after the commission is formally notified. While an official notification is yet to be issued, Chaudhary stated, “It has been decided by the government to constitute the 8th Central Pay Commission. Inputs have been sought from the major stakeholders. Official notification would be issued in due course.” 8th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Employees See Revised Salaries From January 2026? Check Details.

The government has already initiated consultations with key departments including the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Personnel & Training, and various state governments. The Terms of Reference (ToR), which will outline the scope and timeline for the commission’s work, are also under finalisation. 8th Pay Commission Rollout Likely by Late 2026; Minimum Pay May Rise to INR 30,000: Report.

The last such commission—the 7th CPC—was implemented in January 2016, and its term is set to expire on December 31, 2025. While the 8th CPC was announced in January 2025, central employees were hoping for a faster process this time. However, delays in appointments and notifications suggest that the implementation of the new pay panel’s recommendations may not occur until mid-2027 or early 2028. Historically, pay commission recommendations have faced delays of up to 24 months, but employees received retrospective benefits with arrears.

With ongoing debates around dearness allowance (DA) revisions and pension reforms, the 8th CPC assumes even greater significance. As inputs continue to be gathered, the next critical milestone will be the government’s official notification of the commission and appointment of its chairman and members—a development eagerly awaited by the central workforce.

