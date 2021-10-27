New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that Mehbooba Mufti's plea challenging vires of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is likely to come up before the Supreme Court on October 29, 2021.

Earlier, the Centre has told the court that it will prefer to transfer the petition of Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, challenging the vires of PMLA in the Supreme Court.

The counsel appearing from Zoheb Hossain office, representing ED on Wednesday submits that the petition has been already filed before the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of plea filed by former Jammu and Kashmir CM and is likely to come up before the SC on coming Friday.

Earlier, solicitor general Tushar Mehta submitted in the Delhi High court that a similar matter is pending before Supreme Court and it seeks to file a transfer application.

Earlier, the Court had fixed the matter to hear the final argument on the plea filed by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti challenging the vires of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Mufti had knocked on the doors of Delhi High Court challenging notice issued to her, along with challenged constitutional vires of section 50, and any incidental provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

Mehbooba Mufti after receiving the notice had tweeted, "GOIs tactics to intimidate and browbeat political opponents to make them toe their line has become tediously predictable. They don't want us to raise questions about its punitive actions and policies. Such short-sighted scheming won't work".

Section 50 of the PMLA empowers the 'authority' that is, officers of the Enforcement Directorate, to summon any person to give evidence or produce records.

All persons summoned are bound to answer questions put to them, and to produce the documents as required by the ED officers, failing which they can be penalised under the PMLA.

The Petitioner Mehbooba Mufti is former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and President of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP). (ANI)

