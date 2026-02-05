Mehrauli (New Delhi) [India], February 5 (ANI): On Tuesday February 3, the Mehrauli Police Station received multiple PCR calls reporting an assault near Anupam Apartments along IGNOU Road in Saket. In response to the urgent situation, a police team was dispatched promptly to the scene to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of the public.

Upon arrival at the scene of a violent incident, prompt medical assistance was rendered to the injured individual, Mukesh. Initially, he was admitted to Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, where frontline medical staff stabilised his condition before transferring him to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment. It has come to light through local verification that Mukesh was assaulted by four individuals, raising concerns about safety in the area. In response to the attack, local law enforcement acted swiftly, registering a First Information Report (FIR No. 113/26) under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 110, 79, 126(2), and 3(5). The investigation is currently underway as authorities seek to bring the perpetrators to justice.

An investigation was initiated as a top priority, with dedicated teams mobilised to identify and apprehend the offenders involved in the incident. Swift police action quickly identified, traced, and arrested all four accused individuals, demonstrating the effectiveness of law enforcement in tackling crime.

The police's proactive measures included immediate medical assistance for the victims and comprehensive support in critical situations. The prompt response, immediate medical facilitation, and expeditious arrest of all assailants underscore the police's firm commitment to public safety and effective law enforcement. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

