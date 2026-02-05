Mumbai, February 5: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will be launching Bharat Taxi today, February 5. Billed as the world’s first and largest cooperative-based ride-hailing platform, the service aims to challenge the dominance of giants like Uber and Ola by putting drivers, referred to as Sarathis, at the heart of the business model. Bharat Taxi Launch Today: Union Minister Amit Shah To Inaugurate India’s 1st Cooperative and Surge-Free Ride-Hailing Platform.

Operating on a zero-commission and surge-free pricing structure, Bharat Taxi promises transparent fares for passengers and higher earnings for drivers. Scroll down to check steps to download the all new Bharat Taxi app. New Aadhaar App Launched: Know How To Download, Its Top Features.

How to Download the Bharat Taxi App

The Bharat Taxi app is now live for both Android and iOS users. Follow these steps to get started:

For Android Users:

Open the Google Play Store.

Search for "Bharat Taxi - Cab, Auto & Bike" (Ensure the developer is listed as Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited or Moving Tech Innovations).

Tap Install.

Once downloaded, open the app and enter your mobile number to receive an OTP.

Complete your profile and grant the necessary location permissions to start booking.

For iPhone Users:

Visit the Apple App Store.

Search for "Bharat Taxi - Ride Booking App".

Tap Get and authenticate with FaceID or your Apple ID password.

Open the app and follow the setup instructions, including verifying your phone number.

Note for Drivers: If you are a driver looking to join the cooperative, you must download the separate "Bharat Taxi Driver" app to register your vehicle and upload documents.

What Makes Bharat Taxi Different?

Unlike traditional platforms, Bharat Taxi is a driver-owned initiative backed by the Ministry of Cooperation. Here are the key highlights:

No Surge Pricing: The platform operates on a flat-fare model, meaning no more price hikes during peak hours or rainy days.

The platform operates on a flat-fare model, meaning no more price hikes during peak hours or rainy days. Driver Ownership: Drivers are stakeholders in the cooperative. Today’s launch event included the distribution of share certificates and ₹5 lakh insurance covers to top-performing drivers.

Drivers are stakeholders in the cooperative. Today’s launch event included the distribution of share certificates and ₹5 lakh insurance covers to top-performing drivers. Safety First: The app includes a one-tap SOS button, a "Siren" feature for emergencies, and live ride tracking.

The app includes a one-tap SOS button, a "Siren" feature for emergencies, and live ride tracking. Inclusive Options: Beyond standard cabs and autos, the platform features "Bike Didi" and "Sarathi Didi," empowering over 150 women drivers who have already joined the fleet.

While the official launch took place in Delhi-NCR, the service is already operational in parts of Gujarat. The cooperative aims to expand to every state and major city across India within the next two years.

