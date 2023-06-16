Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) A member of the Davinder Bambiha gang was arrested by Punjab police, said a top official on Friday.

Jaswant Singh was nabbed by the anti-gangster task force of the Punjab Police and one pistol and five cartridges were recovered from him.

Also Read | UN Says Migrant Boat Capsizing off Greece ‘horrific Tragedy’.

"In a major breakthrough, Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) has arrested Jaswant Singh @ Jassa Hoshiarpuria, an active member of Davinder Bambiha Gang. One pistol along with 05 live cartridges has been recovered from the accused," said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in a Tweet.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was active against Punjabi music industry by plotting extortions, other violent crimes and had posted threatening FB messages," he further said.

Also Read | Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Urges Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Accept Rs 10 Crore Donation for Odisha Train Tragedy Victims.

A case has been registered at the Punjab State Crime Police Station, SAS Nagar, said police adding that further investigation was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)