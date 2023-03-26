New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested three men of a Mewat-based gang who were allegedly involved in more than 20 cases of mobile showroom burglary across the national capital in the last four months alone, officials said here on Sunday.

With the arrest of Aalim (27), Salman (38) and the alleged kingpin Hasam (42), all based in Nuh, Haryana, police claimed to have worked out 13 such cases, they said.

The gang members were involved in breaking and uprooting mobile stores in Delhi and have committed more than 20 incidents of mobile store burglary in the last four months, police said.

The matter came to light after a burglary incident was reported in the Delhi Cantt area. All the mobile phones in the store were stolen, they said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said, their team gathered all the details about incidents that occurred in Delhi in the last few months and analysed CCTV footage.

During the investigation, inputs were received that members of the Mewat-based gang were actively involved in incidents of theft in mobile showrooms and used cars in different incidents.

Using manual and technical surveillance, all three accused were arrested in the case from different areas, he said.

"During interrogation, the gang members disclosed that they along with their associates were involved in such incidents and mainly target JIO showrooms since they had many mobile phones in their stores. After breaking the shops, they used to sell the stolen mobiles to Bharatpur, Kama, Rajasthan at a good price. The IMEI of all the stolen mobile phones were changed and then sold in nearby areas to commit online frauds," he added.

Police recovered three cars used in the commission of the crime and two stolen mobile phones.

