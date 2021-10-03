New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Sunday dismissed speculations around the drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last night as "mere speculations" and said Bollywood's name is always dragged into such things.

"These are mere speculations. I think no such reports have come from anywhere. Unfortunately, Bollywood's name is always dragged into such things. I think, we have seen many such instances and we have managed it well. So, we pray that everything is good, and let's not speculate," Shetty, who arrived in Delhi for a product launch, told ANI.

A team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on Saturday night and detained eight people.

Earlier today, eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

"Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast," Sameer Wankhede told ANI.

NCB Chief S N Pradhan said that further action will be taken based on whatever inputs are received from the detainees.

"The proceedings were already taking place. We are constantly gathering intelligence. We took action once the inputs that we received were confirmed. Wherever information is received, action will be taken and it does not matter with whom there is a connection. Our aim is a drug-free India," Pradhan said.

According to the NCB sources, drugs including cocaine, ganja, MD and other intoxicants were recovered from the party. (ANI)

