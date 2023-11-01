Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Chennai Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecasted light rain, thunderstorms and lightning for the next three hours at isolated places in seven districts of Tamil Nadu.

"Light thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain are very likely in isolated places over Cuddalore, Villipuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Puducherry and Karaikal districts of Tamil Nadu," said the Met Department.

The Chennai weather department also issued a warning of the impact of the rains and said, "Waterlogging, slippery roads in some areas. Traffic may be affected in some areas and minor damage might be caused due to loose, unsecured structures."

A week ago, heavy rain and thunderstorms in Kanyakumari district led to a sudden breach in the Puthanar canal near Thuckalay. People living in the flooded areas were evacuated safely, a district official said.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thundershowers occurred across the district, including Thuckalay, Thiruvattar, Kulasekaram, Marthandam, and Nagercoil, which led to the flooding of the canals.

As a result, there was a breach in the Puthanar canal between the Talakadu and Panapakkam areas. The rainfall flooded through the rubber plantation and inundated five houses at the Talakadu junction area and Panapakkam area in Kanyakumari district.

"12 people who were in 3 houses near the dam were rescued. The evictions have been carried out, and the revenue officials are monitoring the residential areas. It flooded with water and inundated agricultural lands," he added. (ANI)

