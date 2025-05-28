New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday advised commuters to refrain from creating reels while travelling on its trains, emphasizing the importance of safety.

"Metro is for travel, not for trends. So next time Let's not make reels or encourage them because a smooth, safe journey matters more than a few seconds of fame," the DMRC said in a post on X.

Accompanying the post, the DMRC shared a poster with the message, ‘No Reels on the Wheels'.

One poster features an illustration of a man playing a guitar at a metro station with the caption, ‘Your performance deserves a bigger stage than the metro'.

Another poster shows a girl dancing, accompanied by the message, 'Dance like nobody's watching – just not on the metro'.

The DMRC has also put up posters in several metro stations, dissuading passengers from making reels and causing discomfort to others.

Time and again the Delhi Metro has warned commuters against creating reels while travelling in the train.

