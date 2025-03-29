New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Posters and banners were removed from Metro pillars in Pitampura, and roads were cleared and maintained within three days after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected them on March 26.

On Wednesday, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspected her constituency, where officers from PWD, Jal Board, MCD, etc, were present and were told to maintain the roads, sewers, drains, etc.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister encountered Metro pillars full of banners and posters. She emphasised that these should be removed as no one has the right to damage public property.

While speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Gupta said, "Nobody has the right to damage government property. If we want a beautiful and clean Delhi, everyone's support is required here. No one should spoil government property. Metro pillars are the beauty of Delhi and we should not paste posters and Holdings here."

Right after the Chief Minister ordered the maintenance work to begin, within a short span of three days, the roads were reconstructed and maintained. The posters and hoardings from the metro pillars have been removed.

During the inspection, foundation stones were also laid for various sewer and drain projects.

The Delhi chief minister has been inspecting her constituency on a regular basis, addressing people's grievances and asking the officers to complete the tasks within the given deadline.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Chief Minister further emphasised her commitment to genuine development, contrasting her approach with what she described as lavish spending by others.

"As Chief Minister of Delhi, I prioritise real infrastructure that benefits our students and citizens. I've chosen to run my office from my own home to demonstrate my commitment to the people instead of spending money on unnecessary luxuries. Many citizens still lack basic amenities, including proper toilets, despite crores being spent on grand projects," she said.

On 25th March, the Delhi CM presented the budget as a historic step towards transforming Delhi into viksit Delhi with a total allocation of rupees one lakh crore. The allocation includes various sectors like education, transport and Urban Development. The budget is expected to drive growth, development and improve the quality of life for the people of Delhi. (ANI)

