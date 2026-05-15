India News | MHA Grants 6th Extension to Manipur Violence Inquiry Panel Till November 20

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted a sixth extension in the deadline for a Commission of Inquiry to submit its report on Manipur violence by November 20 this year.

In a fresh notification issued late on May 14, the MHA clarified that "the Commission shall submit its report to the Central Government as soon as possible but not later than the 20th November, 2026."

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This is the 6th time the tenure of the three-member Commission, set up in 2023 after the May 3 Manipur violence, has been extended. The Commission is led by former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, with retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar as its members.

The MHA exercised the powers conferred by section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 (60 of 1952), to grant the sixth extension to the Commission of Inquiry (Manipur) 2023, making an amendment in the original notification issued on June 4, 2023.

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The change modified the June 4, 2023, notification updating provisions and replacing paragraph 3 of the previous notification, stating that the Commission shall now submit its findings "as soon as possible but not later than 20th November, 2026."

The fresh extension in the time limit of submitting the report by the Inquiry Commission indicates that the inquiry process is still ongoing and requires additional time to conclude its investigation.

Officials in the MHA did not specify the reasons for the extension in the notification. However, they clarified that such extensions are typically granted to allow commissions to complete detailed investigations, gather evidence, and ensure comprehensive reporting.

The other five extensions were given to the Inquiry Commission through notifications issued on September 13, 2024; December 3, 2024; May 20, 2025; December 16, 2025 and February 26, 2026. The latest move indicates the government's intent to allow the Commission adequate time to complete its mandate thoroughly.

The commission is tasked with probing the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, examining its causes as well as the authorities' response. The extensions have been granted due to the breadth and complexity of the investigation.

As per its terms of reference, the Commission will examine the sequence of events that led to the violence, identify any lapses or dereliction of duty by responsible authorities or individuals, and assess the adequacy of administrative measures taken to prevent and respond to the violence and riots.

Manipur has witnessed significant violence and law-and-order issues since May 3, 2023, with clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities leading to hundreds of deaths and thousands displaced. It resulted in heightened political tensions in Manipur following the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and led to the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

President Droupadi Murmu had imposed President's Rule in Manipur on February 13 last year after receiving a report from the state's Governor, citing a breakdown of constitutional governance. The decision was taken days after N Biren Singh, on February 9, 2025, resigned from his position as the Chief Minister of Manipur. His resignation came amid prolonged ethnic violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years.

The MHA on February 4 this year issued a notification announcing the revocation of President's Rule in Manipur. The proclamation, signed by the President on February 4, 2026, stated the withdrawal of President's Rule in Manipur. The move comes a day after the BJP announced two-time MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the leader of the legislature party in strife-torn Manipur, naming him as the state's next chief minister.

The unrest in Manipur primarily involved clashes between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki-Zomi tribes. Tensions escalated over disputes related to economic benefits, job quotas, and land rights. The violence resulted in hundreds of fatalities and displaced approximately 60,000 individuals. (ANI)

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