New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that his ministry has decided to give priority to 'Agniveers' who have completed four years under the 'Agnipath' scheme in the recruitment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles.

Shah said a "detailed planning" work has been started in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Following the decision.

Shah took Twitter to make the announcement while welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Agnipath' scheme, which aims to transform armed forces.

"Agnipath scheme is a visionary and welcome decision by Prime Minister Modi ji for the bright future of youth. In this context, today the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to give priority to Agniveers who have completed four years under this scheme in the recruitment of CAPFs and Assam Rifles," Shah said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"With this decision taken by the Home Ministry under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the youth trained by the 'Agnipath' scheme will be able to contribute to the service and security of the country. Detailed planning work has been started on this decision," Shah said.

Unveiling the 'Agnipath' scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that it was a transformative initiative that would provide a youthful profile to the armed forces.

"Under the Agnipath scheme, Indian youngsters will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as Agniveer," said Singh.

The Agnipath scheme has been brought to strengthen India's security. The 'Agniveers' will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after a service of four years.

This move comes in a bid to slash the ballooning salary and pension bills, amid major concerns the move will adversely impact the professionalism, military ethos and fighting spirit of the over 14-lakh strong armed forces.

'Agnipath' is a pan India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides an opportunity for youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces. All those recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

'Agniveers' will be enrolled for a service duration of 4 years including the training period. After four years, only 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness.

They will then serve for a full term of another 15 years.

The first four years, served under a contract, are not likely to be taken into consideration for the fixation of the final pensionary benefits.

The other 75 per cent 'Agniveers' will be demobilized, with an exit or "Seva Nidhi" package of Rs 11-12 lakh, partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second careers. (ANI)

