Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Konkan Housing and Area Development Board, a regional division of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), has initiated the tender process for the sale of plots reserved for schools and multispecialty hospitals under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) at Shirdhon and Khoni in Kalyan Taluka, Thane District.

The Chief Officer of the Konkan Board, Revati Gaikar, has invited eligible applicants, including individuals, companies, public charitable trusts, registered societies, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, partnership firms, trusts, and joint ventures, to participate in the process, a release said.

Applications for the tender must be submitted through https://mahatenders.gov.in by March 18, 2025.

The housing project at Survey No. 86, 95, Shirdhon (Kalyan, Thane) has been systematically planned to create a model residential township. The project includes 7,141 housing units for the economically weaker section (EWS) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and 528 units for the low-income group (LIG) under the MHADA housing scheme.

Out of these, 1,905 units have already received occupancy certificates, and the process to obtain certificates for the remaining units is in progress. Additionally, approval has been granted for the construction of 11,023 new LIG units under the MHADA scheme, the release said.

The layout plan of this project includes two plots of 765.64 square meters and 596.87 square meters for multispecialty hospitals, along with two plots measuring 3,033.25 square meters and 2,768.67 square meters reserved for schools and playgrounds.

The project has access to water and electricity supply, and the proposed Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor passes through the site, significantly enhancing connectivity and transportation facilities.

Furthermore, additional amenities have been planned under this project, including a multipurpose clubhouse with a community hall and gymnasium, as well as commercial shops, gardens, and other facilities. Considering these factors, the available plots for schools and hospitals will be highly beneficial for prospective buyers.

At Khoni, the construction of 5,060 EWS units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) has been completed, with 4,048 units already granted occupancy certificates. The process of handing over possession of these units is currently underway, it said.

Additionally, 2,114 LIG units are under construction. The project is located adjacent to the Katai-Badlapur Pipeline and is well-equipped with water and electricity supply. MHADA has planned various facilities within this project, including a community hall, gymnasium, 60 commercial shops, office spaces, a hospital, and gardens.

The layout plan for this project includes a 2,464.60 square meter plot reserved for a school, along with an adjacent playground. The project comprises a total of 7,174 housing units, ensuring a sufficient number of students for the proposed school. Considering these factors, the Konkan Board has invited interested applicants to participate in the tender process for the school plot. (ANI)

