Bengaluru, Sep 19 (PTI) A man has allegedly killed a canine with his airgun at Madagondanahalli in Doddaballapura near here, as he was apparently irked by its barking, police said.

The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday evening, and the accused has been identified as Krishnappa (45), who owns a piggery.

Also Read | Ambuja Cements Shares Jump Over 9% After Rs 20,000 Crore Fund Infusion Announcement in Company.

According to police, Krishnappa shot the dog multiple times, as it allegedly barked at him.

As the dog managed to escape from him initially, Krishnappa is said to have chased it, caught up with it on a farmland and shot at it multiple times, leading to its death.

Also Read | Adultery Suspicion: Man Kills Wife by Slitting Her Throat in Delhi’s Maujpur, Arrested.

Based on the complaint of one local Harish, who took care of the dog, the police registered an FIR under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and under Indian Penal Code Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc.).

They said due process will be followed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)