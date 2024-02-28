New Delhi, February 28: With India looking to increase its defence exports, India's friendly countries in the Middle East and North African region are showing keen interest in the ground and air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. India has the capability of launching supersonic cruise missiles that can now hit targets beyond 450 km and has deployed these planes on different parts of the country.

"Some friendly countries in the MENA region operate Sukhoi-30 fighter jets, which can be equipped with the BrahMos. They have shown interest in having this strong capability and discussions have been held with them," defence officials told ANI. The delegations from these countries have also met the BrahMos teams to know the capabilities of the missile and its potential, they said. CCS Approves BrahMos Deal: Cabinet Committee on Security Gives Nod to Rs 19,000 Crore Mega Indian Navy Deal for BrahMos Missiles

BrahMos Aerospace has achieved major success in the Philippines, where it has received orders for batteries of BrahMos missiles, which are to be supplied to them in the future. The land-attack versions of the missile are also being considered by some of the countries there and a push from India is being given at the senior level. BrahMos Aerospace chairman Atul D Rane has been focusing more on increasing exports of the missile systems in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target of exporting military hardware worth USD 5 billion in 2025. BrahMos Missile’s Hypersonic Version Can Be Developed Within 8 Years of Government Nod, Say Officials

BrahMos Aerospace achieved major success in internal markets as the Indian Navy placed orders for Rs 19,000 crore to buy more than 200 of these missiles, which came to be deployed in anti-ship and land attack roles by the force. The recent order to BrahMos Aerospace was given by the Navy after the cabinet committee on security cleared the order in its meeting last week. BrahMos Aerospace Management, headed by Atul Rane, is now focused on getting larger consolidated orders to be more cost-effective and also allow its suppliers to get larger orders.

