Did S Jaishankar Declare 'Russian Oil Will Continue To Flow'? Did Donald Trump Issue Warning to India Over Oil Imports From Russia? PIB Fact Check Debunks False Statements Attributed to MEA and US President

PIB said that neither EAM S Jaishankar nor US President Donald Trump has made any such remarks. (Photo credits: @PIBFactCheck)

New Delhi, August 4: Social media accounts of Middle Eastern Affairs and China in English allegedly shared statements claiming that EAM S Jaishankar declared, "Russia oil will continue to flow," and that US President Donald Trump warned India against importing oil from Russia. According to the alleged claims by both social media accounts, the Ministry of External Affairs and Donald Trump made these statements regarding the recent tariff-related developments. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Middle Eastern Affairs (@Middle_Eastern0) claimed that India's foreign minister, S Jaishankar, said that India's economy will not run from the White House. "Our economy will not be run from the White House... Russian oil will continue to flow to India," the statement, as attributed to EAM S Jaishankar, read.

On the other hand, China in English (@ChinainEnglis) alleged that US President Donald Trump said that if India doesn't back off from buying Russian gas, then the United States will make their economy pay the price. Both statements went viral on social media and are attributed to India's Ministry of External Affairs and US President Donald Trump. Scroll below to know the truth about the alleged statements attributed to India's Foreign Ministry and the US President. Is India Considering Suspending Bilateral Agreements With the US Due to Hostile Economic Policies? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Social Media Posts Going Viral.

Neither the EAM nor the US President Has Made Any Such Remarks, Says PIB

🚨 Social media accounts @Middle_Eastern0 and @ChinainEnglis are spreading false claims, attributing fabricated statements to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia) and US President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) regarding recent tariff-related developments.… pic.twitter.com/dpMScCPml5 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 4, 2025

Social Media Accounts Attributing Fabricated Statements to EAM and Donald Trump

A fact check by PIB revealed that neither India's Ministry of External Affairs nor US President Donald Trump made such remarks. PIB further said that both Middle Eastern Affairs and China in English were spreading false claims by attributing fabricated statements to India's Ministry of External Affairs and the US President regarding the recent tariff-related developments. While debunking the fake alleged information, PIB urged people to beware of the fake propaganda which is being circulated online.

"Do not fall for misinformation. Always cross-check with official sources before sharing or believing any such content," the post read. So, the alleged claim that the Ministry of External Affairs and Donald Trump made the statements regarding the recent tariff-related developments is fake. Both statements are falsely being attributed to India's foreign ministry and US President Donald Trump, respectively. Fact Check: Did RBI Ask Banks To Stop Disbursing INR 500 Notes From ATMs by September? Government Dismisses Fake Message Claims As ‘Untrue’.

Ministry of External Affairs Fact Check Unit Reveals Truth About Middle Eastern Affairs' Alleged Claim

Disinformation and FAKE news alert! This handle (@Middle_Eastern0) has been making several social media posts with FAKE News. Be aware. #MEAFactCheck pic.twitter.com/yXUUzJwUGt — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) August 3, 2025

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs' Fact Check Unit also debunked Middle Eastern Affairs' claim as misinformation. The fact-check unit said that the social media account "Middle Eastern Affairs" has been posting fake news.

