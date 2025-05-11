Lucknow, May 11: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday virtually inaugurated the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor here. The Rs 300 crore facility is a key part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and represents India's commitment to self-reliant defence manufacturing, the Ministry of Defence said.

"It includes not only missile production but also testing, integration, and a materials complex for aerospace-grade components. A major leap toward #AtmanirbharBharat and a strategic boost to regional industrial growth," the Ministry of Defence said on X. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile Production Unit at Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow (Watch Video).

Rajnath Inaugurates BrahMos Production Unit

Watch | India is all set for a historic leap in defence manufacturing! Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh inaugurating the first BrahMos missile unit in Lucknow, part of the UP Defence Corridor. https://t.co/loBvN54kXS#BrahMos #MakeInIndia #DefenceCorridor #UPIndustrialGrowth… — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 11, 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government had said the facility will manufacture one of the world's fastest supersonic cruise missiles, with a range of 290 to 400 km and a top speed of Mach 2.8. The missile, a product of BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia, can be launched from land, sea, or air and uses a "fire and forget" system. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Will Virtually Inaugurate BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile Production Unit in Lucknow Today.

Completed in three-and-a-half years, the BrahMos production unit in Lucknow is spread over 80 hectares of land provided free of cost by the Uttar Pradesh government, the state government had said in the statement The UP Defence Industrial Corridor, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, has six nodes, Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot where major investments are being made to boost defence manufacturing.

Uttar Pradesh is the second state after Tamil Nadu to establish a Defence Industrial Corridor, it added.