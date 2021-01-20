Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 20 (ANI): Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar on Wednesday said that the government is mulling options on opening the middle schools in the state from February 1 and noted that the decision on the opening of primary schools will be taken after February 15.

The minister told reporters that state board examination for Classes 10 and 12 may be conducted by towards the end of April.

"We want to give the students time for the examination in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The dates have not been finalised yet," he said.

"Due to the schools remaining closed for a long time, the syllabus was not entirely covered. This is why we want to give some more time to the students," he added. (ANI)

