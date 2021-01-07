Udhagamandalam, Jan 7 (PTI): A migrant tea estate worker from Jharkhand, his wife and two children were found dead near Coonoor in Nilgiris district on Thursday, police said.

It is suspected that Ashok Bhagat might have killed his wife and children before killing himself due to a family dispute, the police said.

The incident came to light when neighbours noticed the front door of the house not opened till noon, they said.

Later, Bhagat's body was found hanging while those of his wife Sumathi Kumari (24) and son Abhi (8) with their throats slit were on the floor. Their four-year-old daughter Reshma's body was in the water tank in front of their house, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for a postmortem. Further investigations have begun, they said.

