Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): In view of the surging COVID cases, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday released new guidelines for coronavirus management and stated that all migrant workers returning to the state will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on arrival.

As per guidelines issued by Chief Secretary, Jharkhand, those migrant workers who test negative will be quarantined for seven days in institutional quarantine facilities that will be set up at an appropriate level by the respective district administration.

"They will be tested (RAT) again before departure for home," the guidelines said.

The migrant workers who will test positive in any of the two tests will be managed as per the protocol of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, it informed.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, There are 59,707 active COVID-19 in Jharkhand currently. As many as 3,205 people have also succumbed to the viral infection. (ANI)

