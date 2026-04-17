Washington DC [US], April 17 (ANI): Actor Michael B Jordan made his first public appearance since winning Best Actor at the 2026 Oscars, as he presented his upcoming film The Thomas Crown Affair at CinemaCon 2026, according to People.

Jordan appeared at the event in Las Vegas alongside co-star Adria Arjona, where he debuted the trailer of the romantic crime thriller.

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"I've been daydreaming about making this movie for years," Jordan said, recalling that he first watched the 1999 version of the film at the age of 12 and was inspired to be part of such a project, as per the outlet.

The film is a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, which originally starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway, and was later remade in 1999, featuring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo, according to People.

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Jordan, who also directs the project, said he aimed to combine "style, sophistication and rebellion" while giving the character a deeper mission. The story follows a billionaire art thief who steals valuable pieces, including a Van Gogh painting, and becomes involved with an investigator pursuing him.

The film also stars Ruth Negga, Aubrey Plaza, Danai Gurira, Kenneth Branagh, Pilou Asbaek, Paapa Essiedu and Lily Gladstone, according to People.

Jordan's latest outing follows his collaboration with director Ryan Coogler on the film 'Sinners', which earned him the Best Actor award at the 2026 Oscars.

Describing the upcoming film, Jordan said, "It's a big movie. It's international. It's sexy. It's a lot of fun... with twists and turns that audiences won't be expecting," according to People.

'The Thomas Crown Affair' is slated for release on March 7, 2027. (ANI)

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