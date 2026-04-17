Home captain Shaheen Afridi displayed visible anger after being dismissed for a duck during Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 fixture against Quetta Gladiators. The pacer was caught at mid-on off a Mohammad Hasnain delivery, leaving the defending champions struggling at the National Stadium, Karachi. Following the dismissal, Afridi was captured slamming his bat against the sidescreen tyre and then the staircase before entering the home dressing room. This uncharacteristic outburst reflects the mounting pressure on Lahore, who are currently battling to maintain their playoff ambitions after a string of inconsistent performances in the tournament. PSL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

Shaheen Afridi Slams Bat in Anger

Shaheen Shah Afridi broke his bat after getting out for duck 🦆. #LHQVQTG pic.twitter.com/DYzLMCFe9f — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) April 17, 2026

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