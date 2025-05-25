Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): As India overtook Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that this achievement was a strong milestone in the journey towards 'Developed India @ 2047'.

"India became the fourth largest economy in the world! It is a proud moment for every Indian that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has become the fourth-largest economy of the world, surpassing Japan. This is not just an achievement but a testimony to the energy, self-reliance and effective policy making of the 'New India'. This achievement is a strong milestone in the journey towards 'Developed India @ 2047'" Dhami said

Also Read | Assembly By-Elections 2025 Dates Announced: Election Commission Announces By-Polls Dates for 5 Seats in 4 States; Polling on June 19 and Counting of Votes on June 23.

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) BVR Subrahmanyam said that India has overtaken Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, citing data by the International Monetary Fund.

Addressing a press conference of the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting on 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat 2047' on Saturday, Subrahmanyam stated that India's economy has reached the USD 4 trillion mark.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard on High Alert After Liberian-Flagged Vessel MSC ELSA 3 Sinks off Kochi Coast Due to Flooding (See Pics and Video).

"We are the fourth largest economy as I speak. We are a USD 4 trillion economy as I speak, and this is not my data. This is IMF data. India today is larger than Japan. It's only the United States, China, and Germany which are larger, and if we stick to, you know, what is being planned, what is being thought through, it's a matter of another 2, 2.5 to 3 years; we would become the third largest economy," said BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog.

"It's only the United States, China, and Germany which are larger, and if we stick to what is being planned, what is being thought through, it's a matter of another 2, 2.5 to 3 years; we would become the third largest economy," Subrahmanyam added.

According to the IMF's April edition of the World Economic Outlook report, the nominal GDP for fiscal 2026 is expected to reach around USD 4,187.017 billion. This is marginally more than the likely GDP of Japan, which is estimated at USD 4,186.431 billion.

India was the fifth largest economy in the world till 2024.

The global financial body projects that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy over the next two years. India's economy is expected to grow by 6.2 per cent in 2025 and 6.3 per cent in 2026, maintaining a solid lead over global and regional peers, the April 2025 edition of the IMF's World Economic Outlook added.

India is projected to remain the fastest-growing large economy for 2025 and 2026, reaffirming its dominance in the global economic landscape.

In contrast, the IMF projects global economic growth to be much lower, at 2.8 per cent in 2025 and 3.0 per cent in 2026, highlighting India's exceptional outperformance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)