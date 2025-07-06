India News | Militant Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Arunachal

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A suspected NSCN (K-YA) militant was killed on Sunday in a gunfight with the Assam Rifles in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

Agency News PTI| Jul 06, 2025 11:02 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Militant Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Arunachal

Dibrugarh (Assam), Jul 6 (PTI) A suspected NSCN (K-YA) militant was killed on Sunday in a gunfight with the Assam Rifles in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

Troops of Assam Rifles from Wakka Company Operating Base (COB), under Khonsa Battalion, successfully foiled a surprise ambush by suspected insurgents affiliated with the NSCN (K-YA) faction, they said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Monsoon Fury: 23 Flash Floods, 19 Cloud Bursts, 16 Landslides; IMD Issues Warning for 'Extremely Heavy Rain’.

The incident occurred during a routine patrol movement between Khogla and Lyangche close to the India-Myanmar border, they added.

"The patrol party came under heavy and sudden fire from a pre-established ambush deep inside the dense jungle terrain. Reacting swiftly and with remarkable composure, the troops of Assam Rifles launched an immediate and effective counter-assault, forcing the insurgents to retreat and abandon their position," a senior official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh House Collapsed: 2 Children Die As Old Parapet Collapses on Them in Bahraich.

A subsequent search of the area led to the discovery of a temporary hideout used by the insurgents, he said.

"One NSCN (K-YA) cadre was killed during the encounter. A significant cache of war-like stores, including arms, ammunition and other military-grade supplies, was recovered from the location. The scale of the recovery indicates the insurgents' intent to undertake hostile activities in the region," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

le="Did Income Tax Department Send Email for E-PAN Download? Here’s What PIB Fact Check Says">Did Income Tax Department Send Email for E-PAN Download? Here’s What PIB Fact Check Says
  • Is Viral Video of Dog Named Barton Pulling Kindergarten Girl’s Handmade Cart in China Real or Fake? Here’s a Fact Check of Widely-Circulated Clip
  • Festivals
    World Zoonoses Day 2025 Date and Significance: Here’s What You Know About the Historic Day When Louis Pasteur Successfully Administered the First Rabies Vaccine to Human World Zoonoses Day 2025 Date and Significance: Here’s What You Know About the Historic Day When Louis Pasteur Successfully Administered the First Rabies Vaccine to Human
  • Videos
    IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Stat Highlights: Shubman Gill’s Marathon Knock, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj’s Bowling Push England Back IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Stat Highlights: Shubman Gill’s Marathon Knock, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj’s Bowling Push England Back
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Militant Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Arunachal

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A suspected NSCN (K-YA) militant was killed on Sunday in a gunfight with the Assam Rifles in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

    Agency News PTI| Jul 06, 2025 11:02 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Militant Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Arunachal

    Dibrugarh (Assam), Jul 6 (PTI) A suspected NSCN (K-YA) militant was killed on Sunday in a gunfight with the Assam Rifles in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

    Troops of Assam Rifles from Wakka Company Operating Base (COB), under Khonsa Battalion, successfully foiled a surprise ambush by suspected insurgents affiliated with the NSCN (K-YA) faction, they said.

    Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Monsoon Fury: 23 Flash Floods, 19 Cloud Bursts, 16 Landslides; IMD Issues Warning for 'Extremely Heavy Rain’.

    The incident occurred during a routine patrol movement between Khogla and Lyangche close to the India-Myanmar border, they added.

    "The patrol party came under heavy and sudden fire from a pre-established ambush deep inside the dense jungle terrain. Reacting swiftly and with remarkable composure, the troops of Assam Rifles launched an immediate and effective counter-assault, forcing the insurgents to retreat and abandon their position," a senior official said.

    Also Read | Uttar Pradesh House Collapsed: 2 Children Die As Old Parapet Collapses on Them in Bahraich.

    A subsequent search of the area led to the discovery of a temporary hideout used by the insurgents, he said.

    "One NSCN (K-YA) cadre was killed during the encounter. A significant cache of war-like stores, including arms, ammunition and other military-grade supplies, was recovered from the location. The scale of the recovery indicates the insurgents' intent to undertake hostile activities in the region," he said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    India News | Militant Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Arunachal

    Dibrugarh (Assam), Jul 6 (PTI) A suspected NSCN (K-YA) militant was killed on Sunday in a gunfight with the Assam Rifles in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

    Troops of Assam Rifles from Wakka Company Operating Base (COB), under Khonsa Battalion, successfully foiled a surprise ambush by suspected insurgents affiliated with the NSCN (K-YA) faction, they said.

    Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Monsoon Fury: 23 Flash Floods, 19 Cloud Bursts, 16 Landslides; IMD Issues Warning for 'Extremely Heavy Rain’.

    The incident occurred during a routine patrol movement between Khogla and Lyangche close to the India-Myanmar border, they added.

    "The patrol party came under heavy and sudden fire from a pre-established ambush deep inside the dense jungle terrain. Reacting swiftly and with remarkable composure, the troops of Assam Rifles launched an immediate and effective counter-assault, forcing the insurgents to retreat and abandon their position," a senior official said.

    Also Read | Uttar Pradesh House Collapsed: 2 Children Die As Old Parapet Collapses on Them in Bahraich.

    A subsequent search of the area led to the discovery of a temporary hideout used by the insurgents, he said.

    "One NSCN (K-YA) cadre was killed during the encounter. A significant cache of war-like stores, including arms, ammunition and other military-grade supplies, was recovered from the location. The scale of the recovery indicates the insurgents' intent to undertake hostile activities in the region," he said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results