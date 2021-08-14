Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) Militants barged into the residence of a Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police personnel on Saturday but fled after the family raised an alarm, officials said.

"At about 8:30 pm, two to three terrorists barged into the house of Feroz Ahmad Wani at Saidpora Eidgah in district Srinagar," the officials said.

They said Wani is a Jammu and Kashmir Police constable posted in the Traffic Wing.

At the time of the incident, the officials said, Wani was not present home.

"His family raised a hue and cry, forcing the terrorists to flee,” they said.

