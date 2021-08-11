Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 11 (PTI) Members of two militant outfits exchanged fire on Wednesday in Ramgarh police station area of Palamu district, a senior police officer said.

The gunbattle erupted between members of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) and Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Parishad (JJMP) in Suggi village, bordering Garhwa district, he said.

Confirming the incident, DIG (Palamau Range) Raj Kumar Lakra told PTI that SP Chandan Kumar Sinha had rushed to the spot along with adequate force, but the ultras had fled the scene.

Sinha said the police team spotted bloodstains at the location, though no body was recovered.

Two rifles and as many guns have been seized, he said, adding, a massive operation was launched to track down the militants.

