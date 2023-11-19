Panaji (Goa) [India], November 19 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday informed that senior leader Aleixo Sequeira will replace Minister Nilesh Cabral in the state cabinet.

Ahead of a major cabinet reshuffle, state Public Works Department minister Nilesh Cabral tendered his resignation from the state cabinet to accommodate Congress turncoat Aleixo Sequeira.

CM Sawant said that Cabral resigned in the party's interests and the Governor has accepted his resignation.

"We requested PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral to resign in the interest of the party. That's why he resigned. We are making a senior MLA, Aleixo Sequeira, who joined the BJP, the minister," CM Sawant said.

The Chief Minister further informed that Sequeira will be swearing-in today as the cabinet minister.

"Governor accepted Nilesh Cabral's resignation from the Council of Ministers. Swearing-in of Aleixo Sequeira in the cabinet is scheduled today at Raj Bhavan," the CM added.

Speaking on his resignation from the state cabinet, BJP leader Nilesh Cabral said that he resigned "out of compulsion" adding that the party "must have something in mind".

"It is out of compulsion, where BJP had made a commitment to some Congress MLAs who had merged into the BJP. When these people merged into the BJP there was a commitment made by the senior leaders. I was called by the senior leaders & they requested that to keep the commitment you will give a sacrifice," he said.

"When senior and tall leaders of the BJP are making the statement I don't see why I should not listen to it. So based on their request I have resigned. I am a senior BJP leader, there is no doubt about my seniority. I am sure the party must have something in mind & in the interest of the party they asked me to resign," Cabral added. (ANI)

