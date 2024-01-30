New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Tuesday said India as a pluralistic and democratic nation is committed to diversity and welcomes those persecuted for their faith and beliefs.

At an event, Singh said the world should not forget the suffering of people in the current Israel-Hamas conflict that follows the "horrific terrorist attack" on Israel on October 7 last year.

Also Read | Fresh Violence in Manipur: Two Killed, Five Injured During Heavy Firing in Kangpokpi and Imphal West.

"We stand together against the evils of terrorism, radicalism and violence that plague our time. India, a pluralistic democracy deeply committed to diversity, stands in solidarity with Israel in commemorating the victims of the Holocaust," Singh said.

The minister highlighted India's commitment towards diversity and pluralism.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar-Led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Joins Maha Vikas Aghadi, Announces Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut.

He stated that there can be no place for terrorism and hostage tactics. "India has always supported peaceful resolution of conflict, dialogue and diplomacy," he underlined while speaking about the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon described the ongoing conflict as the "worst day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust."

"Still we have 136 abductees in Gaza in inhumane conditions. What is almost as bad was the reaction to October 7 (attack) when there was a rise in anti-Semitism in the world...," Gilon told PTI.

The Israeli ambassador appreciated the Indian government's stand on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)